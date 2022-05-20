FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Issued By B. Riley

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Blockchain in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Blockchain’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Applied Blockchain alerts:

APLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Shares of Applied Blockchain stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. Applied Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

In other Applied Blockchain news, Director Virginia Moore purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,842.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 263,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $608,782.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,542 shares in the company, valued at $608,782.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 324,572 shares of company stock worth $755,821 over the last ninety days. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.