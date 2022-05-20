FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Britvic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Britvic’s FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Britvic alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($13.81) to GBX 1,000 ($12.33) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Britvic stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Britvic has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.

Britvic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.