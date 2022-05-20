FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Issued By Capital One Financial

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,259,776 shares of company stock valued at $31,949,423. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

