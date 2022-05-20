FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Issued By Cormark

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares downgraded Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.63.

Shares of TSE TMQ opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.76. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.70. The company has a market cap of C$176.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03).

In other news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 992,014 shares in the company, valued at C$1,193,591.24.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

