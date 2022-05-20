FY2023 Earnings Forecast for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Issued By DA Davidson

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $90.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $83.51.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $964.00.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $650.28 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $610.67 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $666.02 and a 200-day moving average of $762.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.53 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $658.96 per share, with a total value of $197,688.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,462.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,214 shares of company stock worth $889,507 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

