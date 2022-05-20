FY2023 EPS Estimates for Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Boosted by Analyst

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Land Securities Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Land Securities Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Land Securities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

LSGOF opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

