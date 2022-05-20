FY2023 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. Raised by Analyst (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.37.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.19. The company has a market cap of C$63.33 million and a PE ratio of 1.89. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.57 and a 12-month high of C$2.75.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

