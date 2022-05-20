FY2023 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. Raised by Analyst (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.75 price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.37.
Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter.
About Trevali Mining (Get Rating)
Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.
See Also
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.