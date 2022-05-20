FY2024 EPS Estimates for British Land Company Plc Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of British Land in a research report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British Land’s FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get British Land alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 710 ($8.75) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.15) to GBX 640 ($7.89) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $452.58.

British Land stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. British Land has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

British Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.