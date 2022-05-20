FY2025 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Cut by Analyst

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.93.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

FTI stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.90. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

