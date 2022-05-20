Gamma Communications’ (GAMA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($26.50) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 74.23% from the stock’s previous close.

LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,234 ($15.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,287.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,506.25. Gamma Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 1,070 ($13.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,350 ($28.97). The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Richard Last bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($16.35) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($24,519.23). Also, insider Martin Lea bought 985 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,217 ($15.00) per share, for a total transaction of £11,987.45 ($14,777.43).

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.