GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). GAN posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GAN. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GAN by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of GAN by 286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

GAN stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. GAN has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20.

GAN Company Profile (Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

