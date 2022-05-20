Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $346.50.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $248.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gartner has a 1 year low of $226.89 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

