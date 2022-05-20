Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. Wolfe Research cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. 6,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,215. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 329.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 61.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,163,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares during the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

