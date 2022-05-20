Gazit-Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) Critical Survey

Gazit-Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gazit-Globe and Vidler Water Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit-Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Gazit-Globe has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gazit-Globe and Vidler Water Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit-Globe $700.43 million N/A -$190.09 million ($0.04) -199.00 Vidler Water Resources $29.22 million 9.85 $32.91 million $1.80 8.73

Vidler Water Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gazit-Globe. Gazit-Globe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vidler Water Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit-Globe and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit-Globe N/A N/A N/A Vidler Water Resources 113.18% 16.07% 15.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Gazit-Globe on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gazit-Globe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Gazit-Globe Ltd. is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides potable water resources to communities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

