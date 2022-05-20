Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 713 ($8.79) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.89) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:GEN opened at GBX 423.50 ($5.22) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 466.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 537.09. Genuit Group has a 1 year low of GBX 397.50 ($4.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 806 ($9.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other news, insider Joe Vorih acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.42) per share, with a total value of £88,000 ($108,481.26).

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

