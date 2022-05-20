Geoff P. Doherty Sells 5,000 Shares of Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) Stock

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating) insider Geoff P. Doherty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,718 ($95.14), for a total transaction of £385,900 ($475,714.99).

Shares of KGP stock traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 73.18 ($0.90). The company had a trading volume of 42,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56. The stock has a market cap of £132.91 million and a PE ratio of 24.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.47. Kingspan Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 70.50 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 107 ($1.32).

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

