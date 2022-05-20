Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,511,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 191,723 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Geron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,868 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,854,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Geron by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 413,994 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,584.92% and a negative return on equity of 85.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Geron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

