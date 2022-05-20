Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

GTY opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. The business had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

