GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression. GH Research PLC is based in DUBLIN. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.05.

Shares of GHRS opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.11 million and a PE ratio of -33.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. GH Research has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $30.43.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 69.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,573 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 28.7% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 366,465 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 2.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter worth $11,651,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 110.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 222,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

