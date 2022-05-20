Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.87. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $219.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

