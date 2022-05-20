Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

Several brokerages have commented on GKOS. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,669. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 500,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,095,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

