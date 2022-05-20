Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,875.00.

GLNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 623 ($7.68) to GBX 620 ($7.64) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.27) to GBX 580 ($7.15) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 600 ($7.40) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. 778,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. Glencore has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Glencore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.