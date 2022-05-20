Glenn Kelman Sells 15,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,927,331.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Kelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $645,900.00.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.99. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 50.39% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Redfin by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDFN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

