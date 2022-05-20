Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Financial Review

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

85.1% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Blue Group and Digihost Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digihost Technology has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Blue Group and Digihost Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $52.18 million 17.47 -$493.03 million N/A N/A Digihost Technology $24.95 million 4.19 $290,000.00 $0.02 70.04

Digihost Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Blue Group.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A Digihost Technology 6.45% 2.53% 2.21%

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Global Blue Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group (Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Global Blue Group Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

About Digihost Technology (Get Rating)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.