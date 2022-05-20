Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.46.

GNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GNL opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -91.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -1,066.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

