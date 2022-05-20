Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,068,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 261.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 600,857 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $22,416,000. Gratia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 746,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 524,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $811.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 33.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.80%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

