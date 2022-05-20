Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.
GLOB stock traded down $15.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.30. 2,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,463. Globant has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.06.
GLOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.88.
Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
