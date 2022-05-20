Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Earnings Results

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.
Shares of Globant stock opened at $185.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.06. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.51.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 268.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
About Globant (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
