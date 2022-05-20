Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of GLOB stock traded down $6.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.51. 1,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.79 and its 200-day moving average is $258.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.88.
About Globant (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globant (GLOB)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.