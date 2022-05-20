Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $6.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.51. 1,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.79 and its 200-day moving average is $258.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 86.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globant by 5.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,920,000 after acquiring an additional 64,161 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Globant by 64.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Globant by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,511,000 after buying an additional 22,993 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 247.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 20,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

