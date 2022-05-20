Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $223.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $339.00 to $223.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLOB. Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.
Shares of GLOB stock opened at $185.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.06.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 643,022 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Globant by 385.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,630,000 after buying an additional 517,222 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $151,568,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $147,279,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Globant by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,948,000 after buying an additional 375,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
