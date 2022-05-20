Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s previous close.
GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.88.
Shares of GLOB stock opened at $185.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.06.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
About Globant (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
