Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s previous close.

GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.88.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $185.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.06.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $379.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

