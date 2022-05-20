Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Citigroup

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

NYSE GLOB opened at $185.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.06. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Globant by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

