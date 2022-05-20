Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Citigroup

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.
NYSE GLOB opened at $185.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.06. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Globant by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
