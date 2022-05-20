Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.768 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.63.

GLOB traded up $5.53 on Thursday, hitting $185.22. The company had a trading volume of 615,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,959. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.06. Globant has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $379.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Globant will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

