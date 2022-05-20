Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.768 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.63.
GLOB traded up $5.53 on Thursday, hitting $185.22. The company had a trading volume of 615,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,959. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.06. Globant has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
