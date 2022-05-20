Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.08 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.

GLOB traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.22. 615,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,959. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.06.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globant will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $345.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

