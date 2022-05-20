Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.14.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday.

NYSE GLOB opened at $185.22 on Friday. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.79 and a 200-day moving average of $258.06.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $379.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

