Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.14.
GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday.
NYSE GLOB opened at $185.22 on Friday. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.79 and a 200-day moving average of $258.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
