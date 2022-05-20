Golden Ocean Group Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Golden Ocean Group has raised its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 179.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 253.5%.

NASDAQ GOGL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.56. 5,858,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,893. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

