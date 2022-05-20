Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Golden Ocean Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Golden Ocean Group has a dividend payout ratio of 178.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 253.5%.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOGL. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

