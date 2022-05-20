Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Golden Ocean Group has raised its dividend by an average of 23.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Golden Ocean Group has a dividend payout ratio of 178.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 253.5%.

GOGL opened at $16.02 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOGL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $131,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

