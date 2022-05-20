Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Issues Earnings Results

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.
Shares of GOGL opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
