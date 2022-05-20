Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.
Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $16.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 136.36%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.
Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.
