Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after buying an additional 1,076,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 390,850 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 267,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 41,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

