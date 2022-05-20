Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

GOGL stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after buying an additional 1,076,285 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,415,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 429,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group (Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.