Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

GSBD stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 50.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

