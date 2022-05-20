Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
GSBD stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.27.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Goldman Sachs BDC (Get Rating)
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.