Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Mark Johnson Buys 5,000 Shares

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Rating) insider Mark Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$18.81 ($13.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$94,030.00 ($65,755.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

