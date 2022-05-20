GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $10.50

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.
GDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoodRx from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink cut GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.74.
GDRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,912. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -202.25, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
