Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GT. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Shares of GT stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,178,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $59,117,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $29,452,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 568.6% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,361,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

