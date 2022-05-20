Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOSS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.53.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.12. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $95,533.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $51,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,300 shares of company stock worth $367,628 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,059,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,832,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after buying an additional 815,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,197,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,234,000 after purchasing an additional 629,325 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gossamer Bio (GOSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.