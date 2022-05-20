Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) PT Raised to $6.00

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $5.80 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price objective for the company. CLSA started coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective for the company. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.22.

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Grab in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

