Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $60.16 on Friday. Graco has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.74%.

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,725,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 131.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 593,120 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $40,289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2,086.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 469,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Graco by 757.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 401,730 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

