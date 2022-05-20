Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.06% from the stock’s previous close.
GPMT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. 7,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after buying an additional 64,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 823,363 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 482,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
