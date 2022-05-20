Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.06% from the stock’s previous close.

GPMT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. 7,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after buying an additional 64,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 823,363 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 482,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

