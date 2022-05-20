Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.32.

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:GPK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.35. 3,039,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 282,968 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,588,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,244,000 after buying an additional 338,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

